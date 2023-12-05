Suncor Energy expects higher production in 2024

Adds outlook details in paragraphs 3-6

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy SU.TO on Tuesday forecast higher production in 2024 compared with 2023, as the energy firm bets on strong performance from its Fort Hills asset.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company expects upstream production to be between 770,000 and 810,000 barrels per day (bpd) next year, 7% higher compared with its 2023 production estimate.

The company expects refining utilization of 92% to 96% in 2024, and throughput between 430,000 bpd and 445,000 bpd.

"Suncor's 2024 guidance reflects our priority to deliver improved shareholder returns through focused cost reductions, increased upstream production and a disciplined capital investment program, all targeted at improving the company's free funds flow per share," Chief Executive Officer Rich Kruger said in a statement.

Suncor also said 2024 capital expenditure is expected to be between C$6.3 billion ($4.64 billion) and C$6.5 billion, higher than current-year forecast of C$5.4 billion-C$5.8 billion.

($1 = 1.3587 Canadian dollars)

