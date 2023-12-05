Suncor Energy expects higher production in 2024

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy SU.TO on Tuesday forecast higher production in 2024 compared to 2023, as the energy firm bets on strong performance from its Fort Hills asset.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company expects upstream production to be between 770,000 and 810,000 barrels per day (bpd) next year, 7% higher compared with its 2023 production estimate.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

