Suncor Energy Certifies 2023 Financial Integrity

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) has released an update.

Suncor Energy Inc. has completed and certified its financial statement for the fiscal year 2023, ensuring compliance with the Act respecting transparency measures in the mining, oil, and gas industries. The CFO, Kris Smith, confirms the information’s accuracy and completeness after due diligence. The statement encompasses various Suncor subsidiaries, including those in the oil sands and offshore exploration sectors.

For further insights into TSE:SU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.