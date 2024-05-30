News & Insights

Suncor Energy Certifies 2023 Financial Integrity

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) has released an update.

Suncor Energy Inc. has completed and certified its financial statement for the fiscal year 2023, ensuring compliance with the Act respecting transparency measures in the mining, oil, and gas industries. The CFO, Kris Smith, confirms the information’s accuracy and completeness after due diligence. The statement encompasses various Suncor subsidiaries, including those in the oil sands and offshore exploration sectors.

