Suncor Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Suncor Energy Inc (TSX: SU.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.31, changing hands as low as $44.16 per share. Suncor Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SU's low point in its 52 week range is $36.23 per share, with $53.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.