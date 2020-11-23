Suncor Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SU

In trading on Monday, shares of Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.67, changing hands as high as $16.76 per share. Suncor Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SU's low point in its 52 week range is $9.605 per share, with $34.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.73.

