Suncor Energy Boosts Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy has increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.57 per share, reflecting improved operational performance and financial strength. The company attributes this decision to sustained operational improvements and strategic share buybacks, showcasing its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

