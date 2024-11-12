News & Insights

Suncor Energy Boosts Quarterly Dividend

November 12, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) has released an update.

Suncor Energy has increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.57 per share, reflecting improved operational performance and financial strength. The company attributes this decision to sustained operational improvements and strategic share buybacks, showcasing its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

