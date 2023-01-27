Suncor buys smaller stake in Canada oil sands mine after TotalEnergies challenges Teck deal

By Nia Williams

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy SU.TO on Friday said it was buying a smaller stake in the Fort Hills oil sands mine in northern Alberta from Teck Resources TECKb.TO after partner TotalEnergies TTEF.PA exercised its right of first refusal and announced it would buy a slice of Teck's share of the project.

Suncor announced in October an agreement to buy Teck's 21.3% stake in the bitumen mine, but in December France's TotalEnergies filed an application in the Alberta Court of King's Bench challenging the deal.

TotalEnergies on Friday said it would buy an extra 6.65% stake in Fort Hills for C$312 million ($234 million).

Suncor told Reuters in an email it would still acquire the rest. The deals mean Suncor would expand its majority interest to just under 69% of Fort Hills, instead of 75.4% as planned.

"Fort Hills partners have a Right of First Refusal and Total is exercising their right to acquire a portion on a pro-rata basis," Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal said. "We will acquire the rest as originally planned."

Teck did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fort Hills is a 194,000 barrel per day (bpd) open-pit truck and shovel mine, where raw oil sands bitumen is extracted and then upgraded. The project has struggled with operational challenges, delaying production and raising costs.

TotalEnergies, which also owns a 50% stake in the Surmont oil sands project, said last year it is planning to spin-off its Canadian oil sands operations as the assets do not fit within the company's low-emissions strategy.

Shareholders will vote on the spin-off plan at TotalEnergies' annual general meeting in May.

Buying an additional stake in Fort Hills takes the company's total share of the project to 31.23%.

"By seizing this opportunity to grow its business under attractive conditions, TotalEnergies EP Canada will deliver value to the future shareholders of the spin-off entity", Jean-Pierre Sbraire, CFO of TotalEnergies, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Diane Craft)

