SunCoke Energy's (NYSE:SXC) Dividend Will Be US$0.06

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) will pay a dividend of US$0.06 on the 1st of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.2%.

SunCoke Energy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, SunCoke Energy's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 30.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 34%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:SXC Historic Dividend February 4th 2022

SunCoke Energy's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the first annual payment was US$0.23, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.24. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. SunCoke Energy has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

SunCoke Energy Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 4 warning signs for SunCoke Energy that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

