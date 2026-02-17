SunCoke Energy (SXC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.88, changing hands as low as $6.54 per share. SunCoke Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SXC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.235 per share, with $9.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.