SunCoke Energy (SXC) Price Target Decreased by 16.67% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is a decrease of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.11% from the latest reported closing price of $6.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunCoke Energy. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXC is 0.08%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 99,966K shares. The put/call ratio of SXC is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,042K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,212K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 10.43% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,869K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,609K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,363K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 12.08% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,979K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,798K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,757K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,664K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 13.78% over the last quarter.

