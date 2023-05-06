SunCoke Energy (SXC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

SunCoke Energy said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.36%, the lowest has been 2.46%, and the highest has been 9.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunCoke Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXC is 0.09%, an increase of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.48% to 80,847K shares. The put/call ratio of SXC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.53% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SunCoke Energy is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 45.53% from its latest reported closing price of 7.71.

The projected annual revenue for SunCoke Energy is 1,524MM, a decrease of 24.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,181K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,101K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 36.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,525K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 41.45% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,460K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing a decrease of 14.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 25.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,226K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares, representing an increase of 19.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 67.56% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,174K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 24.65% over the last quarter.

SunCoke Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke used in the blast furnace production of steel, under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 55 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. In addition, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports.

