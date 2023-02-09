SunCoke Energy (SXC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

SunCoke Energy said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $9.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.58%, the lowest has been 2.46%, and the highest has been 9.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.60 (n=152).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.43% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for SunCoke Energy is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from its latest reported closing price of $9.24.

The projected annual revenue for SunCoke Energy is $1,524MM, a decrease of 22.74%. The projected annual EPS is $0.72, a decrease of 39.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunCoke Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXC is 0.07%, a decrease of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 82,369K shares. The put/call ratio of SXC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,101K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,863K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,813K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,025K shares, representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 5.17% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 2,715K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 24.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,448K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 11.04% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,128K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares, representing an increase of 16.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 17.10% over the last quarter.

SunCoke Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke used in the blast furnace production of steel, under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 55 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. In addition, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports.

