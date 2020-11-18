SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SXC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SXC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.28, the dividend yield is 5.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXC was $4.28, representing a -35.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.64 and a 83.69% increase over the 52 week low of $2.33.

SXC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). SXC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09. Zacks Investment Research reports SXC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -89.66%, compared to an industry average of -59.1%.

