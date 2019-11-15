SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SXC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -60% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXC was $4.76, representing a -58.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.36 and a 1.71% increase over the 52 week low of $4.68.

SXC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nucor Corporation (NUE) and ArcelorMittal (MT). SXC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports SXC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.75%, compared to an industry average of -11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SXC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.