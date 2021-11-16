SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SXC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SXC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.55, the dividend yield is 3.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXC was $6.55, representing a -19.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.15 and a 64.57% increase over the 52 week low of $3.98.

SXC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sxc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.