SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SXC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SXC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXC was $6.26, representing a -2.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.39 and a 168.67% increase over the 52 week low of $2.33.

SXC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). SXC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.05. Zacks Investment Research reports SXC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4900%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SXC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SXC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SXC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZV with an increase of 54.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SXC at 1.16%.

