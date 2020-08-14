SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SXC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SXC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.34, the dividend yield is 7.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXC was $3.34, representing a -54.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.33 and a 43.35% increase over the 52 week low of $2.33.

SXC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as POSCO (PKX) and Nucor Corporation (NUE). SXC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports SXC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -82.76%, compared to an industry average of -48.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SXC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.