SunCoke Energy Inc. Reports Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $13.8 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $11.8 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $520.6 million from $514 million last year.

SunCoke Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $13.8 Mln. vs. $11.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.16 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $520.6 Mln vs. $514 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.