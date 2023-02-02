SunCoke Energy Inc. Reports Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.8 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $12.7 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.7% to $514 million from $365.3 million last year.

SunCoke Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $11.8 Mln. vs. $12.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $514 Mln vs. $365.3 Mln last year.

