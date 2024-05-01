SunCoke Energy Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $20 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $16.3 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $488.4 million from $487.8 million last year.

SunCoke Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $20 Mln. vs. $16.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $488.4 Mln vs. $487.8 Mln last year.

