SunCoke Energy, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 10%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) missed earnings with its latest annual results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. SunCoke Energy missed earnings this time around, with US$1.5b revenue coming in 6.8% below what the analysts had modelled. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.52 also fell short of expectations by 10%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:SXC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

After the latest results, the two analysts covering SunCoke Energy are now predicting revenues of US$1.50b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a credible 3.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 10% to US$0.57. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.50b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.57 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 5.3% to US$10.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of SunCoke Energy's earnings by assigning a price premium.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting SunCoke Energy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3.4% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 2.1% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect SunCoke Energy to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on SunCoke Energy. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for SunCoke Energy going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

