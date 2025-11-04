SunCoke Energy Inc. Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.2 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $30.7 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $487.0 million from $490.1 million last year.

SunCoke Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.2 Mln. vs. $30.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $487.0 Mln vs. $490.1 Mln last year.

