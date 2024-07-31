SunCoke Energy Inc. Q2 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $21.5 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $20.4 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $470.9 million from $534.4 million last year.

SunCoke Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $21.5 Mln. vs. $20.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.25 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $470.9 Mln vs. $534.4 Mln last year.

