SunCoke Energy Inc. Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $17.3 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $20 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.7% to $436 million from $488.4 million last year.

SunCoke Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.3 Mln. vs. $20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $436 Mln vs. $488.4 Mln last year.

The company’s first-quarter net income was hurt by lower spot coke sales volumes and lower contract extension economics at Granite City in the Domestic Coke segment.

Looking ahead, for the full year, SunCoke Energy has reaffirmed its outlook. The company still anticipates annual net income to be in the range of $52 million to $69 million with adjusted EBITDA of $210 million to $225 million. In addition, the full-year capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $65 million.

