SunCoke Energy Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $30.7 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $7 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $490.1 million from $520.4 million last year.

SunCoke Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $30.7 Mln. vs. $7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $490.1 Mln vs. $520.4 Mln last year.

