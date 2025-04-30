SUNCOKE ENERGY Earnings Results: $SXC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SUNCOKE ENERGY ($SXC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $436,000,000, beating estimates of $375,316,000 by $60,684,000.
SUNCOKE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of SUNCOKE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,538,682 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,163,897
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 875,913 shares (-51.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,372,269
- NORGES BANK added 825,600 shares (+293.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,833,920
- INVESCO LTD. removed 708,357 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,579,419
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 619,532 shares (+73.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,628,992
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 528,432 shares (+238.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,654,222
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 446,163 shares (+67.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,773,944
