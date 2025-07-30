SunCoke Energy Cuts Annual Net Profit Outlook; Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) on Wednesday revised down its annual net profit guidance.

The company said: "Our 2025 revised guidance reflects the estimated impact of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" on cash taxes and the impact of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Phoenix Global on Consolidated Net Income."

For the full year, the company now expects net income of $40 million to $59 million, less than the earlier outlook of $52 million to $69 million.

The company, however, reaffirmed its annual adjusted EBITDA outlook of $210 million to $225 million.

Annual capital expenditure is now projected to be approximately $60 million, compared with around $65 million previously.

SXC was down by 3.38% at $8 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.