SunCoke Energy Appoints Katherine Gates To Succeed Michael Rippey As CEO

(RTTNews) - SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) said that Michael Rippey intends to retire as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's Board of Directors on May 15, 2024.

The company appointed Katherine Gates to succeed Rippey as CEO effective May 15, 2024. Ms. Gates will retain her current position as President, serving as both President and CEO upon her promotion, and she will continue to serve as a member of the Board.

Upon his retirement, it is anticipated that Rippey will serve as an advisor to the Company, pursuant to an advisory agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.