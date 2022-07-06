Suncity shares set to open up 114% after naming new majority shareholder

HONG KONG, July 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Macau's Suncity Group Holdings Ltd 01383.HK were set to open 114% higher on Thursday after resuming trading with its Executive Director Andrew Lo becoming the company's new majority shareholder.

The company's previous chairman faces charges including illegal gambling and money laundering.

(Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((farah.master@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.