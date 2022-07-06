Suncity shares set to open up 114% after naming new majority shareholder

HONG KONG, July 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Macau's Suncity Group Holdings Ltd 01383.HK were set to open 114% higher on Thursday after resuming trading with its Executive Director Andrew Lo becoming the company's new majority shareholder.

The company's previous chairman faces charges including illegal gambling and money laundering.

