Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Reveals Fall In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (SUNB) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $290 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $325 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $2.637 billion from $2.567 billion last year.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $290 Mln. vs. $325 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $2.637 Bln vs. $2.567 Bln last year.

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