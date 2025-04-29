SUNation Secures $1 Mln Credit Line From Affiliate MBB Energy To Support Growth

Markets
(RTTNews) - SUNation Energy, Inc. (SUNE), a provider of solar energy and backup power solutions for residential, commercial, and municipal clients, Tuesday announced that it has entered into a $1.0 million revolving line of credit agreement with MBB Energy, LLC.

MBB is a related party, as it is controlled by Scott Maskin. Details of the agreement were included in the company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2025.

The credit facility, available for one year, allows SUNation to draw up to $1 million for working capital and corporate needs. Any borrowed funds will carry an annual interest rate of 8%.

SUNation's CFO, Jim Brennan, stated that the agreement reflects the company's commitment to improving its financial position, strengthening the balance sheet, and ensuring consistent cash flow. He emphasized that this additional capital will enhance SUNation's flexibility to invest in its long-term growth plans, and acknowledged MBB's ongoing support.

With this new funding in place, SUNation also plans to pursue a larger commercial banking relationship to secure a more substantial credit facility.

