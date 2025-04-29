SUNation Energy, Inc. Secures $1 Million Line of Credit Agreement with MBB Energy, Enhancing Financial Flexibility for Growth

SUNation Energy secured a $1 million line of credit from MBB Energy for working capital and growth initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

SUNation Energy, Inc. has announced a new $1 million line of credit agreement with MBB Energy, LLC, an affiliated entity controlled by Scott Maskin, aimed at providing financial flexibility for working capital and corporate purposes. The company plans to use the line of credit, which carries an 8% annual interest rate, to strengthen its financial profile and support its long-term growth initiatives. CFO Jim Brennan highlighted the importance of this funding for improving the company's balance sheet and cash flows. SUNation Energy also intends to pursue a larger commercial line of credit with a new banking relationship.

Potential Positives

Establishment of a $1.0 million line of credit enhances financial flexibility for SUNation Energy, allowing potential investments in long-term growth initiatives.

The revolving line of credit agreement demonstrates the company's progress in strengthening its financial profile and balance sheet, as noted by the CFO.

The access to fresh capital on favorable terms positions the company to meet its financial obligations more effectively.

Potential Negatives

The line of credit agreement is with an affiliate and related party (MBB Energy, LLC), which may raise concerns about conflicts of interest and financial transparency.

The company is seeking a line of credit primarily for working capital, indicating potential liquidity concerns or challenges with cash flow.

The interest rate on the line of credit is 8%, which may be considered high and could indicate the company's perceived risk profile to lenders.

FAQ

What is the new line of credit amount announced by SUNation Energy?

SUNation Energy has announced a new line of credit agreement totaling $1.0 million.

Who is MBB Energy, LLC in relation to SUNation Energy?

MBB Energy, LLC is an affiliate of SUNation Energy controlled by Scott Maskin.

What is the purpose of the funds from the line of credit?

The funds will primarily be used for working capital and corporate purposes.

What interest rate will apply to loans drawn from the line of credit?

The loans drawn will carry an annual interest rate of 8%.

Which markets does SUNation Energy primarily operate in?

SUNation Energy primarily operates in New York, Florida, and Hawaii.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SUNE Insider Trading Activity

$SUNE insiders have traded $SUNE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT MASKIN purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $9,835

JAMES ROBERT BRENNAN (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $5,620

ROGER HD LACEY has made 2 purchases buying 1,680 shares for an estimated $4,764 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



RONKONKOMA, N.Y., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SUNation Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (“SUNation” or “the Company”)



, a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions for households, businesses, and municipalities, announced that it has entered into a new $1.0 million line of credit agreement with MBB Energy, LLC (“MBB”). As previously disclosed in our SEC filings, MBB Energy, LLC is an affiliate and related party of the Company by virtue of MBB being an entity controlled by Scott Maskin. The revolving line of credit agreement is annexed as an exhibit to our current report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on April 17, 2025.





The line of credit, if utilized, will be used primarily for working capital and corporate purposes. The Company may request one or more loans of up to an aggregate principle amount $1.0 million under this line of credit for a period of one year from the date or entry. Any loans drawn by the Company under this line of credit facility will carry interest on an annualized basis of 8%.





“We have made significant progress in strengthening our financial profile, with a primary focus on strengthening our balance sheet and enhancing future cash flows, while meeting our financial obligations on a timely basis,” said Jim Brennan, Chief Financial Officer. “Our ability to access this fresh capital on favorable terms provides us with greater financial flexibility to invest in areas that support our long-term growth initiatives. We appreciate the continuing support of MBB.”





With this line of credit established, the Company intends to seek a new commercial banking relationship that will include a larger commercial line of credit facility.







About SUNation Energy, Inc.







SUNation Energy, Inc. is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. SUNation Energy, Inc.’s largest markets include New York, Florida, and Hawaii, and the company operates in three (3) states.







Forward Looking Statements







Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “should”, or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at





www.sec.gov





.







Contacts:







Scott Maskin





Chief Executive Officer









smaskin@sunation.com

















SUNation Energy Investor Relations









IR@sunation.com









(631) 350-9340



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.