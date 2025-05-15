SUNation Energy, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Significant Debt Reduction, Cost Improvements, and Strong Commercial Backlog

SUNation Energy reports Q1 2025 progress in debt reduction, cost management, and commercial project backlog growth amid challenging market conditions.

Substantial Progress in Reducing Debt, Lowering Costs, Enhancing Cash Flow









Strong Commercial Project Backlog







RONKONKOMA, N.Y., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SUNation Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (the “Company”)



, a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households, businesses, municipalities, and for servicing existing systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”). The information in this Press Release is not complete and should be carefully read in conjunction with our most recent Form 10-Q quarterly report for the financial quarter ended March 31, 2025, including the subsequent events and risk factor updated therein, as well as our other SEC reports.





“Our results for Q1 2025 reflect the initial successes associated with our corporate transformation activities, most notably in the areas of cost containment, operating efficiencies, improved cash position, and debt reduction,” said Scott Maskin, Chief Executive Officer.





“We see gathering strength in our end markets and are pleased with the performance of our two primary business segments - SUNation, which serves Long Island and the surrounding region, and Hawaii Energy Connection (“HEC”). SUNation’s Commercial backlog as of March 31, 2025 rose more than 30% compared to the same period last year, thanks to a variety of projects currently in various stages of development with our institutional partners. While our New York Residential business experienced typical seasonal headwinds in Q1 2025 due largely to especially poor weather in February, we are addressing pent up demand from Residential consumers. This has resulted in a stronger than usual Springtime push, with both contract and install activity rivaling the growth we saw during the post Inflation Reduction Act boom-period prior to the rise in interest and financing rates. We expect improved results in Q2 2025 compared to Q1 2025 as consumers look to lock in pricing prior to any potential increases related to tariffs and in advance of any changes to federal solar tax incentives that may occur as this issue gets debated in Congress. Based on 20 years of experience dealing with dynamic federal incentives, and now tariffs, I do believe that we are well-positioned to capitalize on this growing sense of urgency among consumers to begin to realize the benefits of solar.





He continued, “We are also exploring opportunities to expand our Service and Maintenance business in the New York metro region to support thousands of homeowners whose systems have been orphaned by solar providers that are no longer in business. This presents a meaningful opportunity to broaden our customer base, support the continuing use of solar, and potentially benefit from historically high margin service revenues. Our Residential business in Hawaii, a more mature market, is expected to rebound from a sluggish 2024 due to solar and battery incentives that took effect in May 2025 thanks to recent action by the State of Hawaii’s Public Utilities Commission.”





James Brennan, SUNation’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “The restructuring and debt reduction initiatives we have implemented over the last several quarters have simplified and strengthened our capital structure, significantly reduced monthly cash burn, enhanced cash flows, and stabilized our financial profile. Q1 2025 selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses declined by 9% from the first quarter of 2024 and interest expense decreased by 25%. We improved our cash position and lowered our debt by more than 50% from December 31, 2024.”





Mr. Maskin concluded, “Although our business and industry are still recovering from a difficult period, we remain optimistic about 2025 and the long-term promise of solar energy. We have created a solid financial and operating platform, have maintained a sterling reputation among customers, and our team members are among the best in our industry. We are pursuing a variety of organic and acquisition-based initiatives that can expand our market reach, add scale to our business, and evolve our model into a one-stop shop for solar and storage related needs. For these reasons and more, we have the confidence to provide annual guidance for 2025.”









Q1 2025 Financial Results Overview













Comparisons are to the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“Q1 2024”) unless otherwise noted











Consolidated revenue declined by 4% to $12.6 million from $13.2 million. At SUNation, Commercial revenue rose 28%, which offset a 3% decline in Residential revenue due largely to seasonality, as well as lower Service revenue. At HEC, revenue declined by 11% to $3.1 million, which the Company believes is due largely to a lack of solar and battery incentives available in Q1 2025; these incentives once again became available May 15, 2025.



Gross profit was $4.4 million, or 35.1%, compared to gross profit of $4.8 million, or 36.4%, due primarily to lower total revenues.



SG&A expenses declined by 9% to $6.0 million from $6.6 million, the result of cost optimization and efficiency measures implemented in 2024.



Total operating expenses decreased by 5.6% to $6.6 million from $7.0 million.



Interest expense declined 25% to $0.6 million from $0.8 million, reflecting management’s commitment to the repayment and retirement of outstanding debt.



Net loss was $(3.5) million compared to net income of $1.2 million. Net income in Q1 2024 included $3.4 million of other income while net loss in Q1 2025 included other expenses of $(1.3) million.



Adjusted EBITDA was stable at $(1.5) million.















Financial Condition March 31, 2025











Cash and cash equivalents rose to $1.4 million from $0.8 million at December 31, 2024, and restricted cash was stable at $0.3 million when compared to December 31, 2024.



Total debt, which includes earnout consideration of $2.1 million, declined 51% to $9.2 million from total debt of $19.1 million at December 31, 2024.



Accounts payable decreased by $1.5 million from December 31, 2024



Current liabilities decreased by $6.9 million from December 31, 2024



Long-term liabilities decreased by $0.7 million from December 31, 2024



Stockholders’ equity increased by $6.3 million from December 31, 2024











Recent Financial Developments











Secured a total of $20 million in aggregate gross proceeds via a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors.



Eliminated $12.6 million of secured debt and other long-term contractual obligations that removed an average annual cash drain of approximately $3.4 million through 2027, which includes lowering annual interest expense for 2025 by an estimated $1.4 million.



Reduced 2025 SG&A spending by an estimated $2.0 million.



Paid in full a $2.5 million earn out payment associated with the November 2022 acquisition of SUNation Solar Systems, Inc. and five of its affiliated entities.



Restructured $5.5 million of long-term debt.



Entered into a new $1.0 million line of credit agreement with MBB Energy, LLC, which was unused as of May 15, 2025.



Signed separate Letters of Intent with Energy Systems Group, an award-winning energy services company, for the deployment of over 2.35 MWs of solar power at two school districts on Long Island.















2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE









Based on results for the first quarter of 2025, progress associated with our corporate transformation activities, and current business conditions and estimated outlook, the Company is providing the following financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2025:







Total sales of $65 million to $70 million, a projected increase of between 14% and 23% from total sales of $56.9 million in 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million to $0.7 million, an increase from an Adjusted EBITDA loss in 2024.







Guidance for full year 2025 is based on the Company’s current views, beliefs, estimates and assumptions. It does not include any potential impact related to, among numerous other potential events that are largely out of our control, such as current or future tariffs, global disruptions, broader industry dynamics and trade policy changes, which the Company is unable to predict at this time. All financial expectations are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from such expectations, as further discussed below under the heading " Forward-Looking Statements."





We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2025 to net profit (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA but included in net profit (loss) cannot be predicted on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort or are not within our control.









Q1 2025 CONFERENCE CALL









Management will host a conference call on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 9:00 am ET. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:







Domestic: (800) 715-9871



International: (646) 307-1963



Passcode: 1430444











The conference call will also be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site at



https://ir.sunation.com/news-events



or via this link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6k6euqgi









About SUNation Energy, Inc.







SUNation Energy, Inc. is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. SUNation Energy, Inc.’s largest markets include New York, Florida, and Hawaii, and the company operates in three (3) states.







Forward Looking Statements







Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934.



www.sec.gov



.











Contacts:











Scott Maskin





Chief Executive Officer





+1 (631) 350-9340







smaskin@sunation.com











SUNation Energy Investor Relations







IR@sunation.com





















































































SUNATION ENERGY, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)









































ASSETS

















March 31













December 31

















2025

















2024















CURRENT ASSETS:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,447,329













$





839,268













Restricted cash and cash equivalents









292,901

















312,080













Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for





























credit losses of $215,738 and $240,817, respectively









3,927,676

















4,881,094













Inventories, net









2,512,552

















2,707,643













Related party receivables









23,739

















23,471













Prepaid expenses









1,383,296

















1,587,464













Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings









692,821

















560,648













Other current assets









264,875

















198,717













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS









10,545,189

















11,110,385













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net









1,164,610

















1,238,898













OTHER ASSETS:





























Goodwill









17,443,869

















17,443,869













Operating lease right of use asset









3,600,546

















3,686,747













Intangible assets, net









11,661,458

















12,220,833













Other assets, net









12,000

















12,000













TOTAL OTHER ASSETS









32,717,873

















33,363,449













TOTAL ASSETS





$





44,427,672













$





45,712,732















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES:





























Accounts payable





$





6,514,331













$





8,032,769













Accrued compensation and benefits









817,585

















796,815













Operating lease liability









329,793

















321,860













Accrued warranty









183,375

















350,013













Other accrued liabilities









1,375,025

















1,055,995













Accrued loss contingencies









342,216

















1,300,000













Income taxes payable









19,686

















5,071













Refundable customer deposits









1,426,398

















1,870,173













Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings









298,173

















444,310













Contingent value rights









292,901

















312,080













Earnout consideration









2,110,896

















2,500,000













Contingent forward contract









5,406,033

















—













Current portion of loans payable









351,249

















3,139,113













Current portion of loans payable - related party









806,154

















6,951,563













Embedded derivative liability









—

















82,281













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES









20,273,815

















27,162,043













LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





























Loans payable and related interest









1,248,397

















6,531,650













Loans payable and related interest - related party









4,712,780

















—













Operating lease liability









3,385,783

















3,471,623













TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









9,346,960

















10,003,273













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6)





























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share;





3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding, respectively









—

















—













Series D preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share;





3,000,000 shares authorized; 1 and no shares issued and outstanding, respectively









1

















—













Common stock, par value $0.05 per share; 125,000 shares authorized;





























81,391 and 9,343 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



(1)











4,070

















467













Additional paid-in capital



(1)











61,198,304

















51,445,995













Accumulated deficit









(46,395,478





)













(42,899,046





)









TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









14,806,897

















8,547,416













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





$





44,427,672













$





45,712,732









































(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-200 that became effective April 21, 2025, the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50 that became effective October 17, 2024 and the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-15 that became effective June 12, 2024. See Note 1, "Nature of Operations," for further details.































































































SUNATION ENERGY, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended March 31





















2025

















2024



















Sales





$





12,636,638













$





13,219,197

















Cost of sales









8,205,313

















8,413,749

















Gross profit









4,431,325

















4,805,448

















Operating expenses:

































Selling, general and administrative expenses









6,039,298

















6,629,027

















Amortization expense









559,375

















709,375

















Fair value remeasurement of SUNation earnout consideration









—

















(350,000





)













Total operating expenses









6,598,673

















6,988,402

















Operating loss









(2,167,348





)













(2,182,954





)













Other (expense) income:

































Investment and other income









48,165

















45,841

















Gain on sale of assets









—

















6,118

















Fair value remeasurement of warrant liability









—

















3,728,593

















Fair value remeasurement of contingent forward contract









109,492

















—

















Fair value remeasurement of contingent value rights









19,179

















376,085

















Financing fees









(576,594





)













—

















Interest expense









(571,240





)













(764,870





)













Loss on debt extinguishment









(343,471





)













—

















Other (expense) income, net









(1,314,469





)













3,391,767

















Net (loss) income before income taxes









(3,481,817





)













1,208,813

















Income tax expense









14,615

















6,162

















Net (loss) income









(3,496,432





)













1,202,651

















































Deemed dividend on extinguishment of Convertible Preferred Stock









—

















(751,125





)













Deemed dividend on modification of PIPE Warrants









—

















(10,571,514





)













Net loss attributable to common shareholders





$





(3,496,432





)









$





(10,119,988





)













































































Basic net loss per share



(1)







$





(106.71





)









$





(38,414.84





)













Diluted net loss per share



(1)







$





(106.71





)









$





(38,414.84





)













































Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding



(1)











32,766

















263

















Weighted Average Dilutive Shares Outstanding



(1)











32,766

















263

















































(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-200 that became effective April 21, 2025, the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50 that became effective October 17, 2024 and the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-15 that became effective June 12, 2024. See Note 1, "Nature of Operations," for further details.



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release also includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure provided in this release, and is net (loss) income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation, gain on sale of assets, financing fees, loss on debt remeasurement, and non-cash fair value remeasurement adjustments as detailed in the reconciliations presented below in this press release.









These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Management uses these measures principally as measures of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information and because they are frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period.









The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, their respective GAAP financial measures, as measures of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these measures do not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.























SUNATION ENERGY, INC.







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA































Three Months Ended March 31





















2025

























2024

















Net (Loss) Income









$









(3,496,432









)

















$









1,202,651















Interest expense









571,240

















764,870













Interest income









(3,162





)













(21,555





)









Income taxes









14,615

















6,162













Depreciation









67,940

















92,417













Amortization









559,375

















709,375













Stock compensation









30,815

















197,306













Gain on sale of assets









—

















(6,118





)









FV remeasurement of contingent value rights









(19,179





)













(376,085





)









FV remeasurement of earnout consideration









—

















(350,000





)









FV remeasurement of warrant liability









—

















(3,728,593





)









FV remeasurement of contingent forward contract









(109,492





)













—













Financing fees









576,594

















—













Loss on debt remeasurement









343,471

















—















Adjusted EBITDA









$









(1,464,215









)

















$









(1,509,570









)









