Sunak says discussed 'economic opportunities' for N.Ireland with Biden

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

April 12, 2023 — 08:14 am EDT

Updates with Sunak quotes and context

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday about the “incredible economic opportunities” for Northern Ireland, and described both countries as “very close partners".

"We spoke in particular about the incredible economic opportunities that are there in store for Northern Ireland," Sunak said. "I know he shares my ambition to see institutions here back up and running, that's what people and businesses in Northern Ireland deserve."

Sunak met Biden during the president's visit to Northern Ireland.

The U.S. president will mark the 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal in Belfast and will spend just over half a day in the British province before travelling south to the Irish Republic for two-and-a-half days.

Reuters
