Sunac China’s November Sales Reach RMB45.39 Billion

December 05, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Sunac China Holdings (HK:1918) has released an update.

Sunac China Holdings reported unaudited sales data for November 2024, showcasing a contracted sales value of RMB1.61 billion with an average selling price of RMB11,220 per square meter. By the end of the month, the company’s total contracted sales for the year reached RMB45.39 billion. Investors are advised to exercise caution, as these figures are preliminary and may be subject to change.

