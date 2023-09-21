Sunac China to reduce stake in unit under restructuring plan

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings 1918.HK said on Thursday its interest in Sunac Services, a unit of the company, will be reduced to 49.7% under a restructuring plan, which allows creditors to exchange their existing debt claims into Sunac Services shares.

The Chinese property development and management group added that Sunac Services will remain its subsidiary, despite the lowered stake.

