HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Shares of major property developer Sunac China 1918.HK extended losses in late trade on Monday, down 13.5% at HK$0.96 after it said it expected up to a 16 billion yuan ($2.19 billion) in the first half.

($1 = 7.3075 Chinese yuan)

