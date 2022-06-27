Sunac China seeks to reduce June and Sept amortization bond payments

HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped property developer Sunac China 1918.HK is seeking to reduce amortization payments due in June and September on an onshore bond worth 4 billion yuan ($598 million), a filing on Monday showed.

Sunac was supposed to pay 10% and 15% of the principal at the end of June and Sept, respectively. Now the firm will hold a meeting on June 28-29 for bondholders to approve cutting the percentages to 5% and 10%.

The June 30 payment is first of the six instalments of the 4 billion yuan puttable bond CN163376SH= that Sunac had extended from April 1 by 18 months.

The reduced portions will be paid at the last instalment in Sept, 2023, the filing said.

($1 = 6.6885 Chinese yuan renminbi)

