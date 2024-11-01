News & Insights

Sunac China Restructures Project Deal with Zhangtai Group

November 01, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Sunac China Holdings (HK:1918) has released an update.

Sunac China Holdings has restructured its cooperation with Zhangtai Group, allowing both parties to independently develop their respective projects. This new arrangement will see Zhangtai Group gain full control of the joint venture, while Sunac benefits by being relieved from a significant financial obligation. Investors may find this adjustment beneficial as it could stabilize Sunac’s financial commitments in a fluctuating market.

