Sunac China proposes deleveraging plan to restructure debt

By Xie Yu

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Major property developer Sunac China 1918.HK proposed a preliminary restructuring framework on Friday that includes swapping part of its offshore debts into equity and exchanging the rest with new notes that mature in two to eight years.

Sunac is one of the biggest property developers in China that has been reeling under debt woes. The company last month proposed a plan to restructure and extend its onshore debts.

It has around US$11 billion in offshore debt, 34% of which was originally due to mature before the end of 2022, the Friday filing said. Some of that debt is , according to Lucror Analytics.

Sunac has proposed to offshore bondholders a preliminary restructuring plan to convert $3 billion to $4 billion of existing debt and certain shareholder loans into ordinary shares or equity-linked instruments, saying the arrangement would help the company deleverage while continuing operations.

It also proposed exchanging residual offshore debts into new U.S. dollar denominated publicly listed bonds with maturities ranging from two to eight years from the effective restructuring date.

Bondholders who control more than 30% of existing debt have formed an ad hoc group to negotiate for repayment during the restructuring process, the filing said.

In a separate filing on Friday, Sunac said it recorded a net loss of 38.26 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) in 2021, compared with net profit of 35.64 billon yuan in the prior year.

($1 = 6.9649 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Xie Yu in Hong Kong, Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sam Holmes)

((yu.xie@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.