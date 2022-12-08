Sunac China proposes deleveraging plan to restructure debt

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

December 08, 2022 — 07:24 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Property developer Sunac China 1918.HK proposed a preliminary restructuring framework on Friday that includes a deleveraging plan to convert $3 billion-$4 billion of existing debt and certain shareholder loans into ordinary shares or equity-linked instruments.

