Sunac China $2.3 bln onshore bond extension approved by investors - source

HONG KONG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Embattled Sunac China's 1918.HK proposal to extend its 16 billion yuan ($2.32 billion) onshore bond have been approved by investors, a source with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.

The bonds, including corporate bonds as well as asset-backed securities, will be extended for an average of 3.5 years.

Sunac declined to comment.

($1 = 6.8818 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.