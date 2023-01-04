Sunac China $2.3 bln onshore bond extension approved by investors - source

January 04, 2023 — 03:49 am EST

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Embattled Sunac China's 1918.HK proposal to extend its 16 billion yuan ($2.32 billion) onshore bond have been approved by investors, a source with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.

The bonds, including corporate bonds as well as asset-backed securities, will be extended for an average of 3.5 years.

Sunac declined to comment.

($1 = 6.8818 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.