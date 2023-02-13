Sun Valley Gold Increases Position in Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

Fintel reports that Sun Valley Gold has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.79MM shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 5.15MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.58% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.96% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perpetua Resources is $10.63. The forecasts range from a low of $8.66 to a high of $12.89. The average price target represents an increase of 210.96% from its latest reported closing price of $3.42.

The projected annual revenue for Perpetua Resources is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perpetua Resources. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 45.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPTA is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 48,474K shares. The put/call ratio of PPTA is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Paulson & holds 24,772K shares representing 39.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 5,251K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

B. Riley Financial holds 2,531K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 16.15% over the last quarter.

B. Riley Fbr holds 2,531K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 2,330K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perpetua Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Antimony is a federally designated critical mineral for its use in the national defense, aerospace and technology sectors. In addition to the company’s commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments.

