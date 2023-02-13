Stocks

Sun Valley Gold Cuts Stake in First Mining Gold (FF)

February 13, 2023 — 12:42 pm EST

Fintel reports that Sun Valley Gold has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 46.10MM shares of First Mining Gold Corp (FF). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 56.10MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Mining Gold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FF is 0.02%, a decrease of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 8,932K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

CA:FF / First Mining Gold Corp Ownership

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 7,500K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 749K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 344K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 127K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Mining Gold Declares $0.06 Dividend

On January 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $0.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 109.09%.

