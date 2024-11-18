Sun Summit Minerals Unveils Promising Exploration Results

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSE:SMN) has released an update.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has revealed promising final exploration results from its JD Project, indicating significant potential for gold, silver, and copper mineralization. The Creek Zone mineralization remains open, and new targets have been identified, setting the stage for an extensive exploration program in 2025.

