Sun Summit Minerals Unveils 2025 Exploration Plans

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSE:SMN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has announced its 2025 exploration program for the JD Project in British Columbia, aiming to evaluate high-grade gold potential through dedicated drilling in the Creek and Finn Zones. The company will also explore new and existing targets to bolster its resource estimates. This comprehensive exploration effort underscores Sun Summit’s commitment to uncovering significant mineral resources in the Toodoggone District.

For further insights into TSE:SMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.