Sun Summit Excites with Historical Mineralization Data

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSE:SMN) has released an update.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has uncovered historical data indicating the presence of high-grade gold and silver mineralization at the JD Project in British Columbia, with multiple continuous zones identified. The trenches, dating back to the 1980s, revealed significant near-surface mineralization along the Finn to Creek trend, with upcoming exploration plans including extensive drilling and various geological surveys. The company’s review highlights the JD Project’s strong prospectivity and untested zones, setting the stage for potential expansion.

