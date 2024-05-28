News & Insights

Stocks

Sun Summit Excites with Historical Mineralization Data

May 28, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSE:SMN) has released an update.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has uncovered historical data indicating the presence of high-grade gold and silver mineralization at the JD Project in British Columbia, with multiple continuous zones identified. The trenches, dating back to the 1980s, revealed significant near-surface mineralization along the Finn to Creek trend, with upcoming exploration plans including extensive drilling and various geological surveys. The company’s review highlights the JD Project’s strong prospectivity and untested zones, setting the stage for potential expansion.

For further insights into TSE:SMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.