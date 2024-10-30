Sun Silver Uncovers High-Grade Silver in Nevada

Sun Silver Ltd. (AU:SS1) has released an update.

Sun Silver Limited’s drilling at the Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project in Nevada has yielded promising results, with a significant silver intercept of 110 meters grading 109g/t AgEq, including a high-grade zone of 9.12 meters at 415g/t AgEq. The ongoing drilling program aims to expand the mineral resource estimate, bolstering the project’s potential. Investors are keenly watching as the company anticipates further high-grade results.

For further insights into AU:SS1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.