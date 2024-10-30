News & Insights

Stocks

Sun Silver Uncovers High-Grade Silver in Nevada

October 30, 2024 — 09:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sun Silver Ltd. (AU:SS1) has released an update.

Sun Silver Limited’s drilling at the Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project in Nevada has yielded promising results, with a significant silver intercept of 110 meters grading 109g/t AgEq, including a high-grade zone of 9.12 meters at 415g/t AgEq. The ongoing drilling program aims to expand the mineral resource estimate, bolstering the project’s potential. Investors are keenly watching as the company anticipates further high-grade results.

For further insights into AU:SS1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.