Sun Silver Targets U.S. Solar Market Growth

Sun Silver Ltd. (AU:SS1) has released an update.

Sun Silver Ltd. has initiated a strategic partnership with Holland & Knight to explore U.S. government grants and alternative funding for silver paste, a key component in solar panel manufacturing. The move aligns with America’s ambitious goal to boost solar energy to 30% of its energy mix by 2030 and reduce dependency on Chinese solar imports, recently hit by increased tariffs. This initiative could position Sun Silver as a significant player in supporting the U.S. solar manufacturing industry and its transition to renewable energy.

For further insights into AU:SS1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.