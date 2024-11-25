News & Insights

Sun Silver Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

November 25, 2024 — 07:45 pm EST

Sun Silver Ltd. (AU:SS1) has released an update.

Sun Silver Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of Director Gerard O’Donovan, who has converted 700,000 Performance Rights into Fully Paid Ordinary Shares, bringing his total to 2.1 million shares. This move, executed at no cost, reflects ongoing strategic maneuvers within the company to bolster its market positioning and shareholder value.

